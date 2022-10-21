The Stevie Awards name Cathay Financial as Organization of the Year in their 2025 (22nd Annual) International Business Awards. Cathay Financial, a major financial holding company that includes Cathay United Bank and Cathay Securities Corporation, was awarded the honor based on its 56 award points, with nine Gold, four Silver, and 14 Bronze Stevie wins. Budapest, Hungary’s Lounge Group was named Most Honored Marketing Agency for the second consecutive year and Mexico City-based ZIMAT took home its first Most Honored Public Relations Agency prize. Most Honored Awards Agency, a new Grand Stevie, was presented to award writing specialist Annette Densham; Ivan Shvaichenko, CEO of cloud-gaming platform Boosteroid, was honored for the Highest-rated Nomination of the Year; and ExtendMax Vietnam Company Limited of Hanoi was named Highest-rated New Product or Service Nomination of the Year.

Durée & Company was recognized as Fort Lauderdale Magazine’s Best PR Agency of 2025 in the gold category for the third consecutive year. More than 20,000 votes were cast to determine the winners of the “Best of Fort Lauderdale 2025” awards. The award reflects Durée & Company’s roots in the Fort Lauderdale community, its commitment to serving its clients and its exceptional work. Durée & Company’s practice areas include real estate, nonprofit, hospitality, business, lifestyle, health and wellness, legal, yacht and marine, as well as cannabis, psychedelics and other emerging industries. While the firm’s longtime headquarters is in Fort Lauderdale, it also maintains a satellite office in Aspen, Colorado.