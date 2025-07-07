FGS Global represents JDE Peet's as the coffee company agrees to merge with Keurig Dr Pepper in an $18B deal. The coffee brands will then be spun off as a separately traded public company.

KDR’s $37 per share cash offer is a 33 percent premium to Amsterdam-based JDEP’s closing price during the last three months.

The transaction unravels a 2018 deal that merged Dr Pepper and Keurig.

The proposed split-up would create a pure play global coffee company composed of 300-year-old JDEP, which owns brands sold in more than 100 countries, and Keurig’s single-serve portfolio with annual revenues of $16B.

The beverage company will include Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, Snapple and energy drinks Bloom and Ghost, and have annual sales in the $11B range.

KDP CEO Tim Cofer called the merger/spin-off plan “a transformational moment in the beverage industry” that creates a “new global coffee champion.”

JDEP CEO Rafa Oliveira looks forward to teaming with Keurig to power “a new era of coffee innovation and leadership."

FGS Global has Laurent Sagarra and Frank Jansen representing JDEP. KKR owns FGS Global.