H/Advisors Abernathy handles Keurig Dr Pepper in its $18B deal to acquire coffee company JDE Peet's, which relies on FGS Global for media work. The coffee brands will then be spun off as a separately traded public company.

KDR’s $37 per share cash offer is a 33 percent premium to Amsterdam-based JDEP’s closing price during the last three months.

The transaction unravels a 2018 deal that merged Dr Pepper and Keurig.

The proposed split-up would create a pure play global coffee company composed of 300-year-old JDEP, which owns brands sold in more than 100 countries, and Keurig’s single-serve portfolio with annual revenues of $16B.

The beverage company will include Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, Snapple and energy drinks Bloom and Ghost, and have annual sales in the $11B range.

KDP CEO Tim Cofer called the merger/spin-off plan “a transformational moment in the beverage industry” that creates a “new global coffee champion.”

JDEP CEO Rafa Oliveira looks forward to teaming with Keurig to power “a new era of coffee innovation and leadership."

H/Advisors Abernathy has CEO Tom Johnson, managing director Blair Hennessy and VP Deven Anand working for KDP.