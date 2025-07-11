Sam Jacobs

PRSA/NY has selected Sam Jacobs, editor-in-chief of Time, winner of its 2025 Daniel J. Edelman Award for Social Impact.

The honor celebrates reporters whose work demonstrates a commitment to truth, public service and the free press.

Jacobs is feted for guiding the magazine through transformation and expansion of global coverage. Through its various platforms, Time reaches a record-setting 120M people across the globe.

Jacobs has championed new franchises such TIME100 AI, TIME100 Philanthropy, and the TIME Earth Awards, and bolstered the number of global events.

Richard Edelman called Jacobs an exceptional journalist who has guided Times’ trusted journalism to its largest audience in history.

“My father would be proud that we are recognizing Sam for the social impact he has had in leading Time into its second century,” he added.

Prior to joining Time in 2013, Jacobs was national political correspondent at Reuters, associate editor at Newsweek, and staff reporter for The Daily Beast.

Jacobs will receive his award at the Big Apple Awards on Sept 18, at Sony Hall in NYC.

Al Roker, Bret Stephens, and George Stephanopoulos were past winners of the Edelman award.