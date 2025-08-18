Anna Banks

AARP hires Anna Banks as EVP and CMO. Banks comes to AARP from Sephora North America, where she was SVP, leading digital transformation and personalization initiatives and spearheading brand and performance marketing efforts. She has also served as CMO at Fair Trade USA and senior director, segment and seasonal marketing at Walmart Global eCommerce. Banks will lead AARP’s marketing, brand and content organization, which encompasses brand strategy, integrated communications, membership lifecycle, experience design, customer care and editorial. “Her track record of building high-impact teams and forging strategic partnerships will be instrumental as we continue to evolve,” said AARP CEP Myechia Minter-Jordan.

Michelle Chin

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar appoints Michelle Chin as CMO, effective Sept. 2. Chin joins the company from Starbucks, where she most recently served as VP for its Reserve & Roastery unit. She was previously a VP at Godiva Chocolatier. In her new position, Chin will lead Applebee’s full marketing strategy, including national advertising, digital and social media, menu innovation, and integrated campaigns. Applebee’s is also bringing on Jerrold Wong, who has held senior posts at Starwood, Four Seasons and Exclusive Resorts, as COO. “Michelle and Jay bring world-class expertise and a deep passion for the Applebee’s brand,” said John Peyton, president of Applebee’s and CEO of Dine Brands. “Their leadership will elevate every aspect of the guest experience.”

Adam Bridgeford

MediaOne, an Atlanta-based strategic marketing firm, names Adam Bridgeford VP of brand partnerships. Bridgeford was most recently VP of business development at Herrmann Global, a tourism insights and marketing agency. At MediaOne, he will work to identify and pursue opportunities to expand MediaOne's client portfolio, with a particular focus on the Midwest territory. "Adam's proven track record of driving significant growth and his deep expertise in forging strategic partnerships, especially within the tourism sector, perfectly align with our mission to help clients achieve meaningful impact through world-class marketing strategies," said MediaOne chief sales & marketing officer Jason Fulvi.