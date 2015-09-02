Reaching Hispanic audiences requires more than simply translating an English message into Spanish. On PR’s Top Pros Talk, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, spoke with Sonia V. Diaz, President of the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) and founder of Zaid Communications, about authentic engagement, cultural nuance, and developing diverse talent within the communications industry.

When asked, “What’s a top tip for people when they’re reaching out to place their clients or their own spokespeople on Spanish-language media?” Diaz replied, “If you’ve identified a Spanish language spokesperson, congratulations, you’re really already a step ahead of everybody. You’d be surprised how often that is missing in the media mix.” She also warns against making assumptions: “Never make any assumptions, that’s because you might hear them in the office or in everyday life speaking in Spanish all day long, that translates to what maybe needs to be talked about in the business.” Her advice: prepare Spanish-language spokespeople with the same rigor as English-speaking ones and involve translators or subject experts to ensure accuracy.

Simon followed up: “Is it as simple as just having a translator translate the English to Spanish, and then you’re good to go? Or is there more nuance?” Diaz explained there is “a ton of nuance” in Spanish usage, with 17 Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America, each with its own dialect, slang, and verb forms. She advises adjusting campaigns to the dominant population in a market or using neutral, accessible Spanish for broader reach. “You just want to make sure that when you’re reaching out, you are catering in a culturally competent way to that audience,” she says.

Simon also asked about avoiding the pitfall of treating the Hispanic community as a monolith. Diaz stressed the importance of representation: “There are people like myself who literally build their careers on understanding these populations, who are able to flag these things for you or bring the right people to the table in order to create culturally and linguistically competent campaigns.”

Beyond audience targeting, Diaz discussed how communications can foster talent from diverse backgrounds. On behalf of HPRA, she’s focused on “increasing the talent pipeline” by expanding outreach on college campuses, raising awareness about PR careers, and providing mentorship and sponsorship. “While some of us may have had 2 or 3 people to support us, a lot of our Latino students or just even students of color don’t have anybody to help them navigate in that way,” she says.

Her mission as HPRA president also includes preparing young professionals – many of whom completed school during the pandemic – to build in-person relationships and networking skills. For mid-level executives, HPRA offers resources to help them find their next opportunity and encourages them to consider corporate board roles. Diaz notes that corporate leadership helps people be in the boardroom where decisions are made.

Simon pointed to the $7 trillion-plus spending power within the Hispanic community and asked whether HPRA plays a role in educating industry leaders about the value of diverse teams. Diaz answered, “Yes, absolutely. We serve as a resource for organizations who want to learn more about the Hispanic market.” She also emphasized working with partners like the Diversity Action Alliance and the Black Public Relations Society to increase representation industry-wide.

In a personal revelation, Diaz shared, “I didn’t go to college until I was 26. I graduated when I was 30.” She tells that story to relieve pressure on young talent: “It’s okay to take your time. It’s never too late to change your mind. It’s never too late to take a new path.”

Her bottom line: authentic engagement with Hispanic audiences starts with cultural competence, intentional preparation, and investing in the next generation of communicators. “We’re at a space and time where these kinds of things are very necessary, and they’re encouraging,” she says.

View all of the interviews in the “PR's Top Pros Talk” series. Interested in taking part? Contact Doug Simon at [email protected].

***

Suchi Sherpa is a Marketing Communications Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.