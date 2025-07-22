Cracker Barrel admits that it botched the rebranding and logo change that triggered a social media backlash against the restaurant chain.

“If the last few days have shown us anything, it’s how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel," the company said in its Aug. 25 statement. “We’re truly grateful for your heartfelt voices. You’ve also shown us that we could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be.”

The rebrand dropped the image of old timer “Uncle Herschel” leaning on a barrel. and removed the words “old country store."

Cracker Barrel reassured its customers that Uncle Herschel isn’t going anywhere because “he’s family.” The image will remain on the menu, road signs and featured in the country store.

The company said while the revamped logo and remodels made headlines, its focus is “right where it belongs—-in the kitchen and on your plate: serving generous portions of the food you crave at fair prices and doing it with the kind of country hospitality that brightens your days and creates lasting memories.

The company admitted that it won’t always get everything right the first time, but it will keep testing, learning and listening to our guests.