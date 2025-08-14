Peru has signed Continental Strategy to a $65K monthly retainer pact for strategic communications and government relations work.

The firm is to draw up a comprehensive assessment & strategic roadmap for the South American nation, detailing its current standing, strengths and vulnerabilities within the U.S. policymaking landscape.

That analysis will include recommendations for mitigating risks and capitalizing on emerging opportunities.

Continental will facilitate “high level government introductions” between Peruvian officials and members of Congress, Trump administration staff and private sector leaders.

It will directly engage with the Office of the US Trade Representative, Commerce Dept. and the Treasury Dept. regarding how Trump’s “America First” policy impacts Peru.

On the PR front, Continental is to create messaging for, and identify communications opportunities connected to, the bicentennial of US/Peruvian diplomatic relations slated for 2026.

The firm reports to Peru’s ambassador Alfredo Ferrero and deputy chief of mission Alberto Gonzales.