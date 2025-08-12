Ruder Finn is named agency of record for fast-casual restaurant chain Noodles & Company. The agency will provide brand storytelling, immersive consumer experiences, and fully integrated campaigns designed to deepen engagement and expand and grow Noodles & Company’s customer base. The partnership kicked off last month with the debut of Delicious Duos, the chain’s new promotional menu. “Partnering with Ruder Finn gives us the strategic support and creative edge needed to connect with our guests in new and innovative ways,” said Danielle Moore, director of communications at Noodles & Company. “Their deep experience in food and beverage, combined with their ability to tap into data and market trends to create culturally relevant brand experiences and help us grow our business, made them the ideal partner.”

Trevelino/Keller adds Bluebox Smart Ice and Water, an ice and water vending solution, to its client roster. The agency’s scope of work for the client includes developing and executing a strategic launch plan, securing media coverage, providing growth marketing support for lead generation, and managing Bluebox’s social media channels. Bluebox says its “Ice-as-a-Service” approach removes upfront costs, equipment purchases and maintenance, while handling delivery, installation and servicing. “As an industry disruptor, we were impressed by Trevelino/Keller’s experience launching brands that have challenged traditional business models,” said Bluebox Smart Ice and Water CEO Ben Gaskill.

Firecracker PR signs on to provide strategic media relations and thought leadership activities for Ragic, a no-code tool that provides an alternative to spreadsheets, allowing organizations to digitize business processes. It offers a tailored database that can be maintained and changed over time. Ragic has worked with such clients as Intel, Amazon, McDonald’s and LinkedIn.