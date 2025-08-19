Jessica Serrano

Einstein Bros. Bagels, a US bakery-café chain that is part of Panera Brands, appoints former Taco Bell and Burger King executive Jessica Serrano as CMO. Serrano most recently served as CMO for New York-based fast-casual restaurant chain Dig Inn. At Burger King, she was senior director, marketing strategy and she served as director, brand marketing for Taco Bell. In her new post, Serrano will oversee brand, digital, culinary innovation and guest experience strategy for the 700-store Einstein Bros. Bagels chain. “Jessica is an exceptional marketing leader with a proven track record of driving relevance and repeat visits while keeping the guest at the center of every decision,” said Einstein Bros. Bagels CEO Jessica DePetro.

Michael Attala

UiPath, a global agentic automation company, appoints Microsoft vet Michael Atalla as marketing chief. its new chief marketing officer. He joins UiPath from application security and delivery company F5, where he served as SVP and head of worldwide marketing at F5, an application security and delivery company, leading marketing execution and impact. He previously founded and led The MJJM Group, aiding early-stage founders achieve their initial funding and growth objectives. Over his nearly 15 years at Microsoft, Atalla held a range of marketing leadership roles, including director of product marketing for the company’s Office 365 office group. At UiPath, he Atalla will oversee all facets of the company’s global marketing strategy—including brand, performance, demand generation and communications. “Michael brings deep product marketing expertise and technical credibility, making him the ideal leader to help us transform customer outcomes and drive the agentic category leadership that will define our future,” said UiPath founder and CEO Daniel Dines.

Michael Brister

American Family Care, which operates more than 400 walk-in clinics across the US, brings on Michael Brister as head of marketing. Brister has led CRM at companies including Amazon and Michael Kors. He was most recently SVP of marketing at European Wax Center, where he helped elevate the brand’s national presence. At AFC, Serrano will work to enhance the company’s brand presence, patient engagement and digital innovation strategies. “Michael’s expansive experience in marketing and CRM strategy, combined with his ability to turn consumer insights into meaningful brand experiences, makes him an ideal addition to our AFC leadership team,” said American Family Care CEO Jeremy Morgan.