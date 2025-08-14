Notified, which provides integrated platforms for public relations and investor relations communications, forms an exclusive partnership with AI visibility and content optimization platform Profound. The partnership will enable PR and IR teams to monitor how press releases from GlobeNewswire (a part of Notified) are cited by chatbots, answer engines and AI search summaries. This capability will be integrated into the Distribute module of the Notified PR Platform and available as a free value add to clients in late Q3 2025. “Our partnership with Profound will give communicators the visibility they need to lead with confidence, shape stronger capital narratives and ensure their organization is represented with one story and one voice—even in AI-generated results,” said Notified CEO Erik Carlson.

Racepoint Global rolls out a full rebrand, which includes new colors, new copy, a new site and what the agency says is a bolder “earned-first” POV that matches how it has been evolving. The rebrand is meant to reflect the expansion of Racepoint’s scope from a tech-brand focused agency to one that offers a fully integrated suite of services including content, influencer, creative and experiential. “Our refreshed look and voice capture our earned-first approach: showing up with ideas that make headlines and helping our clients stand out in the scroll,” said Racepoint Global CEO Bill Davies. “At the end of the day, we’re reflecting the energy and ambition of the brands we partner with.”

POPLIFE, a brand experience and influencer marketing agency, launches a festival division. The new unit will provide end-to-end support for brand teams navigating the complexities of the festival ecosystem. Its services run from strategic event selection and contract negotiation to creative footprint design, fabrication, on-site execution and content capture. In addition, it will capitalize on POPLIFE’s relationships with such major promoters as Live Nation, AEG and C3 Presents, as well as top-tier Independents and nightlife/music venues. “Festival options are expanding rapidly, and as more brands are eager to join the scene, they’re looking for partners who understand where and how to deliver cultural impact, while providing executional excellence,” said POPLIFE chief operating officer and festival division head Tom Tromba,