Cracker Barrel Old County Store has dropped its much-ridiculed rebranding effort, and has decided to restore the image of old-timer Uncle Herschel leaning on a barrel to its logo.

“We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel,” the company posted on Facebook. “We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our “Old Timer” will remain.”

The Lebanon, TN-based company wants all conversation about it to center on “serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family.”

President Trump was among those who bashed the rebranding, which was part of the company’s $700M transformation program that began in 2024.

“Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before," he wrote Aug 26 on Truth Social. He added that Cracker Barrel could “get a billion dollars of free publicity if they play their cards right.”

Taylor Budowich, a deputy White House chief of staff, posted on X that he talked with Cracker Barrel people on the phone. "They thanked President Trump for weighing in on the issue of their iconic ‘original’ logo,” he wrote.

Trump congratulated Cracker Barrel for returning to its old logo. "All of your fans very much appreciate it. Good luck into the future. Make lots of money and, most importantly, make your customers happy again!" he posted on Truth Social.