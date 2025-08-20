The Texas Dept. of Transportation seeks a firm to provide event planning and management services for various conferences and events organized by its multiple divisions.
TxDOT Looks For Event Planning Partner
Wed., Aug. 27, 2025
By Kevin McCauley
