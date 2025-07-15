Grindr, the West Hollywood gay dating and social network app, has signed on Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck for DC representation.

Brownstein will focus on areas such as HIV prevention, family formation, artificial intelligence and age-verification for online users.

It will also deal with matters regarding the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, which was authorized in 2023 and credited with saving 26M lives. The Trump administration is withholding $6B in Congressionally approved funding for PEPFAR for fiscal 2025.

Grindr recorded $104M in Q2 revenues (+27 percent) and $16.6M net income (+22 percent).

Will Moschella, co-chair of Brownstein’s government relations unit, heads the five-member Grindr team.