Stephanie Rahlfs

Leoforce, which provides AI-powered recruitment solutions, brings on former Monster VP, marketing Stephanie Rahlfs as CMO. Rahlfs joins Leoforce from healthcare talent platform IntelyCare, where she served as VP of performance marketing, leading cross-channel digital initiatives. At Monster, she oversaw the creation of more than 40,000 search-optimized pages in seven languages. In her new post, Rahlfs will work to elevate Leoforce's brand with an emphasis on outcome-driven performance metrics. Leoforce has also hired Monster head of sales, staffing Danny Ashraf as chief revenue officer. “Danny and Stephanie bring the vision and proven leadership Leoforce needs as we scale our outcome-based, AI-powered recruiting platform," said Leoforce CEO Madhu Modugu.

Stuart Shapiro

Penn State names Stuart Shapiro as CMO for its Smeal College of Business. Shapiro most recently served as senior director of branding and audience development at WAMU 88.5 FM, an NPR station in Washington, DC. He was previously executive director, marketing and communications at Duke University. At Smeal, Shapiro is tasked with leading the college’s marketing and communications team, as well as driving the development and execution of strategies to enhance its brand, performance marketing and communications efforts. “His leadership will play an essential role in elevating Smeal’s reputation, while supporting initiatives in enrollment management, engagement and fundraising,” said Penn State Smeal College of Business dean Corey Phelps.

Nate Tetlow

Centuri Holdings, a utility infrastructure services company, appoints Nate Tetlow as VP of investor relations. Tetlow previously served as SVP, commercial services at natural gas midstream operator Equitrans Midstream Corporation. He has also been investor relations director at EQT Corporation. In hie new position, Tetlow will oversee Centuri’s investor relations program and serves as its primary liaison to the investment community. “His proven ability to build world-class investor relations programs will be instrumental as we work to broaden our institutional investor base and optimize our capital structure for long-term growth,” said Centuri president and CEO Christian Brown.