On PR’s Top Pros Talk, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, spoke with Kat Jones, Founder of Motiv, about her nearly 20 years working in fandom spaces. These are communities that form around superheroes, comic books, tabletop role-playing games, cosplay, video gaming, technology, and more. For Kat, they are both personal and professional spaces. “It’s just people who come together and passionately engage in a certain type of brand or a certain type of community,” she says. Her deep familiarity with these groups has shaped how she helps brands engage with them authentically.
Doug observed that passion is a strong predictor of media success, but in smaller niche pockets, it can be harder to harness. He asked Kat about strategies to generate media interest in these communities. Kat explained that it comes down to building strong relationships with the right outlets. Instead of casting a wide net to mainstream media, she focuses on connecting with platforms that directly speak to fandom audiences. For her, understanding the uniqueness of each community and offering exclusives that highlight that value is what truly generates interest.
Doug then shifted the conversation to the creator economy and how it intersects with fandom. Kat described the dynamic as “overlapping concentric circles of the geek, nerd, fandom space, and the creator economy.” She pointed out that many creators have massive online followings on platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok. These creators act as cultural drivers within fandom spaces and can shape entire conversations around brands. With her experience at Machinima and Marvel, Kat has seen firsthand how creators bridge the gap between fans and companies, making them essential partners for meaningful engagement.
When Doug asked Kat to share something personal, she revealed a passion that many people may not know about: improv. “Something about the art of improv, the spontaneity of it, I really gravitated to,” she says. Taking classes and performing with a team provides her with “a creative, safe space.” That creative outlet, she noted, enhances both her professional and personal life, giving her skills in adaptability, collaboration, and thinking on her feet—qualities that also serve her well when working with fandom communities that thrive on creativity and swift communication.
As the discussion wrapped up, Doug asked Kat for “an improvisational answer to the most effective methods for fostering long-term community engagement and loyalty.” Kat’s advice emphasized the fundamentals of authentic communication. “You have to be authentic and genuine,” she explained. Brands and leaders need to “engage regularly” and “listen to the audience,” while also balancing feedback to avoid creating unrealistic expectations. For her, honesty and transparency are not optional—they are essential to building trust. She also highlighted humility: “No matter how big your audience might get, always stay humble to where you originated.”
Doug closed the conversation by pointing out that Kat’s authenticity came through clearly in their discussion, a quality that mirrors her approach to fandom communications. Her career demonstrates that success in fandom communities isn’t about chasing trends but about nurturing genuine connections, respecting the culture, and amplifying the voices that make those spaces thrive.
Suchi Sherpa is a Marketing Communications Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.