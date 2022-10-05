On PR’s Top Pros Talk, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, spoke with Kat Jones, Founder of ⁠Motiv⁠, about her nearly 20 years working in fandom spaces. These are communities that form around superheroes, comic books, tabletop role-playing games, cosplay, video gaming, technology, and more. For Kat, they are both personal and professional spaces. “It’s just people who come together and passionately engage in a certain type of brand or a certain type of community,” she says. Her deep familiarity with these groups has shaped how she helps brands engage with them authentically.

Doug observed that passion is a strong predictor of media success, but in smaller niche pockets, it can be harder to harness. He asked Kat about strategies to generate media interest in these communities. Kat explained that it comes down to building strong relationships with the right outlets. Instead of casting a wide net to mainstream media, she focuses on connecting with platforms that directly speak to fandom audiences. For her, understanding the uniqueness of each community and offering exclusives that highlight that value is what truly generates interest.