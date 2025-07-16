On PR’s Top Pros Talk, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, sat down with Florence Quinn, President and Founder of Quinn PR, to explore the latest industry trends in travel PR and evolving media strategies.

When asked about her favorite destinations, Quinn named London, where her agency has recently opened an office, and Martha’s Vineyard, a place she has visited since her college days. “I’ve gotten to know the city. I feel very comfortable there and we’ve even had friends over for dinner,” she says of London.

Simon highlighted a trend Quinn has often discussed – remote work enabling people to live and work anywhere – and asked for a takeaway for travel communicators. Quinn pointed to the “branded residences phenomenon,” with luxury brands like Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and Four Seasons offering residential options alongside hotel rooms. “They want to have branded residences because they can travel and live and work from anywhere,” she explains, noting that the appeal of more space extends to vacationers as well.

When Simon asked whether Airbnb played a role in starting this trend, Quinn agreed: “They were the first to open everybody’s eyes to the opportunity of living in a home when they’re traveling.” She also cited the influence of COVID-19 and generational wealth transfer on demand for larger, high-end accommodations.

Addressing mid-market travelers, Quinn discussed a rise in fractional ownership and timeshares, as well as hotels adapting to group and family travel. “We’re seeing hotels build more grab-and-go into their offering so you can have your breakfast in your room or eat dinner that night just a little bit easier,” she says.

The conversation turned to focus on the media. Quinn acknowledged that with shrinking staffs, outlets are producing more trend pieces and listicles. “Your story has to be really strong. We layer into these properties with partnerships so you can cross-promote the product between the partners with or without the media,” she explains. Broadcast remains key for her luxury clients, such as VistaJet and Fraser Yachts, where business TV appearances can reach high-net-worth audiences.

Simon asked how she approaches situations where a client’s story might lack compelling angles. Quinn breaks it down for them: “Listicles are sometimes better than features… you are getting amplified tenfold with this coverage.” She also advises attaching clients to current events and trending media topics to boost relevance.

As the discussion wrapped up, Quinn noted some emerging areas on the property side of the business. Tariffs and global politics are influencing cross-border luxury purchases, with wealthy buyers seeking “bolt holes or safe havens, even yachts in different parts of the world.”

View all of the interviews in the “PR's Top Pros Talk” series. Interested in taking part? Contact Doug Simon at [email protected].

***

Suchi Sherpa is a Marketing Communications Specialist at D S Simon Media, a leading firm specializing in satellite media tours.