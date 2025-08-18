McKeon Group is working to help Myanmar develop its diplomatic relations with the US.

The Alexandria-based firm also will support the former Burma’s strategic communications goals with a focus on Congress and the State Dept. Its six-month contract, which began Aug. 1, carries a monthly retainer of $60K.

President Howard McKeon leads the Myanmar effort. He co-founded the firm with his father and former California Republican Congressman, Buck. Saudi Arabia is a long-time client of the firm.

McKeon Group joins DCI Group on Myanmar’s payroll. DCI has a one-year $3M contract with the country that went into effect on July 31.

The military junta ruling Myanmar has announced plans for a national election on Dec. 28.

The Washington Post ran an editorial on Aug. 27, calling the election a sham. It noted that the junta controls less than half of the country with various ethnic armies overseeing the rest.

More than 3.5M Burmese have been internally displaced and another 1M have fled to neighboring countries.