Crowe PR is named agency of record for Bear Fight Whiskey, part of the Next Century Spirits portfolio. The agency is spearheading a comprehensive communications strategy for the brand that includes national media relations, executive thought leadership and brand storytelling. Bear Fight produces both American Single Malt Whiskey and Kentucky Reserve Bourbon. Actor, director and producer Gabriel Macht has come on as a creative partner with the Bear Fight team. “Gabriel brought a fresh, fearless perspective that challenged us to think differently, and with Crowe PR amplifying the message, we’re inviting more people to discover their own ‘bear fight,’” said Next Century Spirits VP of brand marketing Amanda Blanco.

CIIC PR adds The Belize Collection, a portfolio of luxury resorts, to its roster of hospitality clients. The agency will lead all media relations, influencer engagement and brand communication efforts for The Belize Collection, working to expand its reach in the North American and Canadian markets and positioning it as a top-tier choice for immersive travel in Central America. The Belize Collection offers immersive stays at its signature resorts, including Sleeping Giant Rainforest Lodge, The Lodge at Jaguar Reef, and Umaya Resort & Adventures. “We’re thrilled to represent a brand that aligns with travelers’ growing desire for meaning-driven experiences and are excited to tell its story to a broader audience,” said CIIC PR VP & partner, strategic development Amy Sedeño.

VI Marketing and Branding, which specializes in purpose-driven campaigns, is selected as the agency of record for Not Your Average Joe, a nonprofit that employs over 150 students and adults with disabilities in an inclusive coffee shop environment. VI will design an integrated strategy aimed at elevating NYAJ through brand consultation and strategic activations across digital, social and earned media—focused on building awareness and driving national visibility. NYAJ delivers both high-quality coffee and a welcoming experience that reflects its values of encouragement and belonging. “After meeting VI’s team and leadership, we were confident they could bring cohesion to our story, amplify our presence in coffee and nonprofit spaces, and most importantly, dream big with us to make the world more accepting, and exceptional, for people of all abilities,” said Not Your Average Joe founder and executive director Tim Herbel.