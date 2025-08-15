Coyne Public Relations releases its inaugural 2025 Food & Beverage Trends Report, “The Recipe for Relevance: How to Capture Attention (Before it Scrolls Away).” The report highlights key behaviors and communications strategies that it says food and beverage companies should use to ensure success with millennial and Gen Z audiences. By showing the ways in which younger audiences are transforming the way food and beverage brands are discovered, engaged with, and purchased, the report underscores the need for a multi-platform, authenticity-driven approach. Some key findings from the report: 84 percent of Gen Z respondent have tried a recipe or trend from social media (proving the power of viral content) and 61% of US consumers have used AI-powered tools for meal planning, recipe suggestions, or grocery shopping. “This report is designed to give all food and beverage marketers a roadmap for showing up meaningfully in the moments that matter, turning fleeting attention into lasting loyalty,” said Coyne Public Relations EVP Tim Schramm.

AMIN Worldwide, an alliance of more than 60 independent marketing and advertising agencies, names Signal Theory co-CEO Ali Mahaffy as chair of its global board. Mahaffy will serve a one-year term. The alliance’s global board includes representatives from all three of its regions. The Americas are represented by Meyrocks president and CEO Kelly Ferguson, Simantel owner and president Misty Klobucher, Dalton Agency president Brendan Cumiskey and WHITE64 CFO and COO Nate Whittington. EMEA’s board members are iO partner Hans van Eemeren and StrategiQ CEO and founder Andy Smith, and APAC is represented by DPR&Co founder and agency principal Phil Huzzard and Custom Media CEO and co-founder Robert Heldt. “This network is a global think tank of creative problem-solvers who support each other, challenge each other and grow together,” said Mahaffy.

617 Collective, a holding company focused on acquiring, scaling and unifying agencies across influencer marketing, digital media, PR and branded content, launches. The company is designed to serve as a long-term partner to independent agencies—providing scale, shared infrastructure, and strategic capital, while preserving the unique creative identity of each business. With a focus on the U.S. Northeast—including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.—617 Collective is targeting agencies with revenues between $1 million and $5 million, strong creative track records, and growth potential. The company says it is especially interested in founder-led businesses that work with Gen Z and millennial-focused brands.