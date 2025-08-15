IMAGINE PR is named North American PR representative for family-owned hospitality and travel group Hemingways Collection, which operates luxury boutique hotels and camps across East Africa. The agency will provide strategic counsel and execute media campaigns to build awareness and generate interest through various media channels and influential voices, including travel, lifestyle, sustainability, conservation, luxury travel, and cultural platforms. The agency will also lead media familiarization trips and tours. Created in 2013 by the Hemingways Hospitality Group, created the Hemingways Collection includes Hemingways Nairobi, Hemingways Ol Seki Mara, Hemingways Eden Residence, and its most recent acquisitions, Hemingways River Camp Mara in Kenya and Hemingways Retreat Kigali in Rwanda.

MSQ Sport + Entertainment forms a partnership with The Hidden Opponent, a non-profit organization dedicated to athlete mental health advocacy, education and support. MSQ will deliver strategic guidance across storytelling and narrative development, optimization of events and partnerships, and media relations support for cornerstone programming and initiatives. With a board of directors including Ilona Maher (Team USA Rugby Olympic Medalist); Isaac Rochell (former NFL player and Content Creator); and founder & chair Victoria Garrick the organization provides resources to aimed at empowering athletes to prioritize their mental health and shatter the stigma within sports culture. “We're excited about working with MSQ Sport + Entertainment, who have led counsel for world-class brands across sport and who deeply understand our mission of mental health support and advocacy," said The Hidden Opponenet CEO Suzanne Potts.

54, a sports and entertainment agency, signs on as official strategic marketing partner to help the Muslim Golf Association with its global expansion efforts. In addition to focusing on brand development, storytelling and international growth, the agency will provide strategic and commercial advisory to refine and elevate MGA's brand positioning and uncover opportunities to engage more golfers. MGA, which was founded in the UK, has also presented get-into-golf opportunities in the US, and is bringing the world’s first Golf Umrah (pilgrimage to Mecca) to Saudi Arabia. “We have proven that there is a powerful appetite for culturally relevant, inclusive golf experiences,” said MGA founder Amir Malik. “With 54’s support, we’re ready to take that message to the world. Their track record in growing purpose-led brands makes them the perfect partner for this next chapter.”