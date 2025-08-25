Stuart Holliday

Lockheed Martin hires Stuart Holliday as SVP and chief public affairs officer, a newly created role, effective Sept. 29. Holliday comes to the company from the CEO post at Meridian International Center, an institution that advances American diplomacy, economic competitiveness and geopolitical resilience. He previously held several positions at the US State Department during the George W. Bush administration, and was director of the international practice at QGA Public Affairs. At Lockheed Martin, he will oversee communications and government affairs strategies and activities in full coordination with the company’s international operations. “With Stuart’s leadership and integrated team, we are well-positioned to further strengthen our reputation, deepen trust and drive impact worldwide,” said Lockheed Martin chairman, president and CEO Jim Taiclet.

Jeannine Ginivan

Volkswagen Group of America names Jeannine Ginivan as CCO for the North American region. Ginivan was head of corporate and internal communications at the company from 2015 to 2018. She returns to Volkwagen from DC-based Curley Company, where she served as EVP. Before that, Ginivan was senior director, policy and sustainability communications at General Motors. In her new position, she will oversee corporate, product and internal communications, as well as public relations strategies supporting Volkswagen’s innovation and mobility solutions. “Jeannine brings exemplary expertise across corporate, workforce, sustainability and public policy communications, which makes her an excellent fit for our company and where we’re headed,” Volkswagen Group of America president and CEO Kjell Gruner.

Carter Lloyds

Indeavor, which provides workforce management and people operations solutions for complex, 24/7 operations, appoints Carter Lloyds as CMO. Lloyds comes to Indeavor from QAD, a next-gen manufacturing and supply chain solutions company, where he also held the CMO spot. In his new position, Lloyds will lead Indeavor’s global marketing strategy with a focus on expanding brand presence, strengthening customer engagement, and positioning the company as the category leader in people-first workforce management. “Carter’s vision for the future of workforce management aligns perfectly with Indeavor’s mission,” said Indeavor CEO Brandon Schwarz. “He understands both the complexity of global manufacturing and the untapped potential of empowering frontline workers.”