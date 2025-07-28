The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which has been publishing since 1868, will stop publishing a print newspaper at the end of this year, making it one of the largest daily newspapers yet to completely abandon print. Ending the print newspapers is expected to result in the termination of about 30 full- and part-time employees involved in designing and distributing the newspaper. The AJC, owned by Cox Enterprises, will continue to offer an e-paper laid out like print as part of its digital offerings. Cox is instating a $150 million effort to boost the AJC, looking toward a digital future. The company told the New York Times that it currently has 115,000 paid subscribers, of whom 75,000 are digital-only. AJC.com says that paper’s circulation peaked at more than 600,000 “about two decades ago.” “The fact is, printing newspapers and putting them in trucks and driving them around and delivering them on people’s front stoops has not been the most effective way to distribute the news in a very long time,” AJC president and publisher Andrew Morse told the Times’s Katie Robertson.

Herring Networks, the owner of One America News Network and A Wealth of Entertainment (a reality-based channel that caters to wealthy viewers), has fast-tracked the debut of both on YouTube TV. The channels, which were scheduled to launch on the platform in November, became available on Aug. 29, giving YouTube TV viewers access to such programming as “The Matt Gaetz Show” and “Selling Mega Mansions.” The agreement with Herring was announced while YouTube TV was reaching a distribution deal with Fox Corporation to continue carrying such channels as Fox News, Fox Business Network and Fox Sports 1 (FS1). OAN, along with Newsmax (which has been on the platform since October), provide the right-leaning content that was said to be a priority for Fox.