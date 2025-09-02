Dustin Sedgwick

Intapp, a provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets and legal firms, names Dustin Sedgwick CMO. Sedgwick was most recently CMO of the payments business at JPMorganChase. He previously held senior marketing and strategy posts at Microsoft and Google. “His experience building high-growth businesses in the tech and finance industries will be a valuable addition to the Intapp leadership team as we continue on our growth trajectory,” said Intapp CEO John Hall.

Brent Hill

The Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee is bringing on Brent Hill as CMO, effective in November. Hill joins the committee from Tourism Fiji, where he was CEO. Before that, he was CMO of the South Australian Tourism Commission. In his new post, Hill will oversee the planning and delivery of Brisbane 2032’s brand assets, marketing and experiential campaigns. “Brent has a strong track record in executing global strategic campaigns and activations,” said Brisbane 2032 CEO Cindy Hook. “I’m looking forward to working with him and the broader team to bring our brand to life.”

Kady Srinivasan

You.com, a composable AI infrastructure for enterprises, appoints Kady Srinivasan as CMO. Srinivasan was previously CMO at Lightspeed Commerce, a platform geared toward retail and hospitality business. She has also served as SVP global head of marketing at Klaviyo and global head of marketing at Dropbox. At You.com, she will lead global marketing efforts to drive the company's next phase of growth as it scales its APIs and enterprise AI solutions. "Kady is a rock star who brings exceptional marketing experience, innovative ideas, and strong execution capabilities to You.com,” said You.com co-founder and CEO Richard Socher.