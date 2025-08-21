Lou Hammond Group is partnering with SC250 Charleston, a non-profit organization whose purpose is to encourage, inspire and support educational and commemorative programs focusing on the role that Charleston, SC, played in the American Revolution. LHG will provide public relations, community outreach and public affairs for the organization. SC250 Charleston is a partner of South Carolina’s statewide SC250 Commission. Charleston is one of the four locations (along with Boston, Philadelphia and New York City) selected as “leading cities” by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. LHG, founded in 1984, is headquartered in New York with offices in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Utah and Texas.

Wall Street Communications is representing Beamr, a company specializing in video optimization and compression technology, at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2025, which takes place Sept. 12-15 in Amsterdam. The agency will coordinate a full slate of media and analyst briefings, develop targeted messaging for both the press and prospective customers, and drive awareness across social media channels. It will assist with show news distribution, editorial placements and content creation. Wall Street Communications will also provide preparation and/or on-site support to several other exhibitors at the conference, including Imagine Communications, NETGEAR AV, Lawo, Riedel, Viaccess-Orca and Interra Systems.

Chair 6 Collective, an Aspen, CO-based firm, signs on as North American agency of record for ski and ski boot producer Blizzard Tecnica. Chair 6 will lead public relations and email marketing across the U.S. and Canada for the company, supporting both the Blizzard and Tecnica brands. It will also handle earned media strategy, including product seeding, immersive media experiences and targeted press outreach. "Chair 6 Collective brings a strategic and energetic understanding of the power of storytelling and communication within the ski community and greater outdoor industry," said Blizzard Tecnica North America marketing manager Sarah Lauridsen.