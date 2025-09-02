Chris Neri

Chris Deri, a corporate, PA, sustainability and policy veteran, has joined Rud Pedersen Group’s London office as a senior advisor.

He did a three-year stint at Weber Shandwick’s corporate advisory group, where he launched brands, wrote hought leadership pieces and cultivated clients and prospects in North America, Europe and Asia.

Earlier, Deri had an eight-year run at Teneo as senior managing director and lead of its digital advisory.

He also was Burson-Marsteller’s China lead, president of Real Chemistry’s WCG unit, and executive VP and global practice chief of Edelman’s CSR and sustainability group.

For the past seven months, Deri has been running KRG Advisors, which counsels on reputation, risk management and geopolitics.

Jon Aarons, Rud Pedersen UK managing partner, said Deri’s global experience and strategic insight will bring immense value to the firm's clients.

He said there are no current plans to open an office in the states. "We’re glad to have Chris Deri, based in New York, advising us," he said. "We maintain a number of friendly relationships with independent US consultancies. We aim to make Europe possible for US investors and companies doing business there."

Morten Rud Pedersen launched the PA and strategic communications shop in Sweden in 2003. It now has more than 600 staffers in 20 offices in Europe. London opened in 2022.