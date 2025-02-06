Targeted Victory is handling consulting services regarding media relations and communications services for Israel’s Ministry of Tourism.

Since Aug. 29, it has served as a subcontractor to Havas Media Group USA on the Israeli push. TV’s subcontractor agreement has not yet been finalized.

A part of Mark Penn’s Stagwell Group, TV calls itself the digital-first agency for cutting edge campaigns and communications.

Executive VP Matt Gorman heads the five-member media relations team. He is a former communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee, and veteran of the presidential campaigns of Mitt Romney, Jeb Bush and Tim Scott.

VP Rebecca Heisler, a 12-year TV vet and former social media/content director for Romney for President, and Breakpoint Media founder Jerrod Dobkin, one-time press secretary for GOP Colorado Senator Cory Gardner, also work on the Israel outreach.