InnovAItion Partners, a marketing and consulting firm focused on helping professional services organizations harness AI for growth, is launched by former Bliss Group head of innovation and head of integrated marketing Sally Slater and Guy Alvarez, founder of digital marketing agency Good2bSocial. InnovAItion provides a suite of services that includes strategic consulting (incorporating AI audits, roadmaps, use case development, change management and fractional chief AI officer services); marketing execution powered by proprietary AI assistants, with senior human oversight; and sector-specific training and certification programs for professional services marketers, business development teams and firm leaders. Those services are aimed at delivering AI solutions that address the unique constraints and opportunities within law firms, accounting firms, consulting practices and marcomms agencies. "Every tool we develop, every workflow we create, and every campaign we execute is designed with one goal: helping professional services firms win in an AI-enabled world,” said Alvarez.

Gallup and nonpartisan organization With Honor Institute form a research partnership to understand how Americans perceive military veterans. The research will take the form a survey exploring the extent to which Americans believe veterans embody qualities such as strong leadership, a commitment to democratic values and an ability to work across differences. It will also examine whether military experience is viewed as a meaningful qualification for elected office. "Public trust in major institutions is near historic lows, but veterans continue to earn consistently high confidence from the American public," said With Honor Institute founder and president Rye Barcott. "Our collaboration with Gallup allows us to track that trust over time and across sectors." Initial results of the survey will be released in fall 2025.

Matter Communications launches a suite of B2B Tech PR solutions, which can be undertaken on a project basis or as part of an ongoing PR program. In addition to offering media training intended to equip tech leaders and media spokespeople with the skills and confidence to communicate their brand’s stories, Matter is now providing executive visibility audits, event support and B2B influencer programs. “Our project-based Tech PR offerings complement traditional media relations to help emerging and established tech companies strengthen their credibility, position themselves as leaders in their space and ultimately drive business,” said Matter general manager of public relations Anne Lines.