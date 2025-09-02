Tom White

FGS Global brings on Tom White as a partner on its Brussels leadership team. White most recently served as director at Global Counsel, where he built the firm’s EU team and led its Brussels office. He has also held several roles within the UK Government. At FGS White will leverage his regulatory and political expertise in energy, financial services and industrial policy to augment the firm’s offering. “His extensive policy expertise and networks in Brussels and across Europe will help create significant additional value for our global energy, financial services and industrials clients across Europe,” said FGS CEO of Europe Brigitte von Haacke.

Kayla Blado

Hailstone Communications hires Kayla Blado, the former director of congressional and public affairs for the National Labor Relations Board, as EVP. Blado was most recently a Fulbright Scholar at the European Trade Union Institute, working on a project to create a labor communicator network between Europe and the US. Before coming to the NLRB, she served as director of media relations at the Economic Policy Institute. Blado’s hire is part of Hailstone’s efforts to expand its labor practice. “Kayla has a stellar reputation for doing incredible work at the Labor Board, Economic Policy Institute and other organizations, and has built crucial relationships across the labor movement, coalition allies and the press,” said Hailstone president Dave Bates.

Ivy Charmatz

The Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ names Ivy Charmatz SVP of communications and content strategy, a newly created role. Charmatz joins the center from Mercury Public Affairs, where she was an SVP. Before coming to Mercury, Charmatz was executive producer, news & special projects at 24-hour local news station News 12 New Jersey. While she was at News 12 New Jersey, she partnered with the Basie Center to produce several projects. In her new role, she will lead the center’s institutional storytelling and strategic communications. Count Basie Center for the Arts president and CEO Adam Philipson said that Charmatz’s “deep history with the Basie Center and her gift for storytelling” will help the center share its next chapter “in ways that resonate with audiences, supporters and partners across the region.”