Michael Abrahams

Brunswick Group has hired PR veteran Michael Abrahams as a partner in its New York office.

He joins the global advisory from $8B XPO freight transportation company.

Abrahams was chief communications officer at Greenwich-based XPO, which has 38K employees in North America and Europe.

He was responsible for XPO’s external and internal communications, digital marketing, creative services and AI.

Prior to XPO, Abrahams was a partner at FGS Global & co-head of its employee and transformation communications unit. Before the creation of FGS, Abrahams did a two-year stint at its Sard Verbinnen unit and a nearly 21-year run at Finsbury.

He began a communications career at National Public Radio, where he worked for seven years.

During his career, Abrahams has handled corporate crises, M&A, CEO transitions, government investigations, shareholder activism, employee engagement and workforce advocacy matters.