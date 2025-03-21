Ronn Torossian

In 2025, public relations is not just alive—it’s thriving, evolving and more essential than ever. But it’s not the same PR your predecessors knew. The media landscape has been radically transformed by digital acceleration, AI integration, the collapse of traditional newsrooms, and an increasingly polarized public discourse. Against this backdrop, PR has shifted from a support function to a strategic core of organizational identity, resilience and trust.

The question "What is PR?" in 2025 deserves more than a textbook answer. It requires rethinking everything from the role of trust to the nature of influence, from managing perception to managing truth, and from storytelling to story-living. Let’s break down how PR has evolved and what it truly represents today.

The Death (and Rebirth) of the Press Release

Once the backbone of public relations, the press release has gone from being the holy grail of media outreach to a mere checkbox in the broader communication matrix. In 2025, journalists no longer wait for press releases to inform their stories—they scrape social media, tap AI-powered trend tools, or engage directly with sources on platforms like LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), and Substack.

That doesn't mean the press release is entirely dead—it’s just been reborn. It now serves as a credible, SEO-optimized content asset housed on company blogs, newsrooms, or industry platforms. The language is more conversational, the content multimedia-rich, and the distribution laser-targeted using AI. PR professionals now ask, “Who needs to see this?” rather than “Who might write about this?”

From Media Relations to Relationship Architecture

Traditional PR emphasized media relations—getting coverage, managing journalist contacts and monitoring headlines. While this is still important, it is now just one piece of the puzzle. In 2025, the role of a PR professional is closer to that of a relationship architect: someone who builds, manages, and protects relationships across a broad spectrum of stakeholders, not just the press.

Stakeholders now include:

Customers empowered with instant feedback loops.

empowered with instant feedback loops. Employees who serve as brand ambassadors (or critics).

who serve as brand ambassadors (or critics). Investors who demand transparency beyond quarterly earnings.

who demand transparency beyond quarterly earnings. Communities affected by every corporate decision.

affected by every corporate decision. AI systems that curate content and control how narratives are surfaced or buried.

PR is no longer about "spin"—it’s about building genuine, consistent relationships across these diverse audiences. And in an age where authenticity beats virality, brands that attempt to manipulate perception without substance are often exposed—and quickly.

AI Has Entered the Chat

Artificial Intelligence in PR is not theoretical; it’s operational. From generative text to sentiment analysis, PR professionals now routinely work alongside AI tools that:

Draft initial pitches, press releases, and social posts.

Monitor real-time sentiment across platforms.

Detect emerging crises before they explode.

Personalize outreach at scale based on behavioral data.

But while AI has augmented productivity and precision, it has also raised the stakes. An AI-detected misstep or insensitive message can go viral in hours. Thus, ethical considerations, human oversight and cultural intelligence are more important than ever.

Moreover, AI has changed who influences whom. Algorithmic feeds and recommendation engines now determine what news reaches the public. As a result, PR isn’t just about managing people—it’s about managing data inputs that shape the algorithms themselves.

The Rise of Owned Influence

Third-party validation (media coverage, influencer endorsements) still matters, but in 2025, owned media is king. Brands are increasingly behaving like publishers—running podcasts, newsletters, TikTok channels, YouTube series and community forums. These platforms allow brands to tell their stories in their own words, bypassing traditional media gatekeepers.

For example:

A B2B tech firm might run a popular Substack read by CTOs.

A beauty brand could build an exclusive Discord for superfans.

A nonprofit might launch a docuseries on YouTube to mobilize action.

These are no longer “side projects” but core communication assets. PR teams are responsible for ideating, producing and promoting this content in alignment with brand values and audience needs.

This shift has empowered brands, but it has also increased responsibility. In 2025, audiences demand transparency and consistency across all touchpoints. One misleading claim in a brand’s podcast or blog can create as much backlash as a controversial tweet. PR must ensure that owned content is accurate, ethical and aligned with broader messaging.

Crisis Communication in the Deepfake Era

In 2025, the speed and sophistication of misinformation has reached new heights. Deepfakes, fake screenshots and manipulated videos can be created and distributed in minutes. The line between reality and fabrication is blurring—and PR is on the front lines of defending truth.

Crisis communication now demands:

Real-time verification tools that can detect and debunk manipulated media.

that can detect and debunk manipulated media. Pre-approved response protocols that allow brands to act within minutes, not hours.

that allow brands to act within minutes, not hours. Ongoing scenario planning for emerging threats like synthetic voice fraud, data leaks, and viral conspiracy theories.

for emerging threats like synthetic voice fraud, data leaks, and viral conspiracy theories. Reputation recovery strategies that go beyond apologies and include community engagement, restitution, and transparency.

The new mantra is: Anticipate, Authenticate, Act.

PR in 2025 is as much about protecting brand truth as it is about promoting it.

Influence Is Decentralized

Influence in 2025 isn’t confined to celebrities or blue-check influencers. Micro-influencers, employee advocates, customer communities, and even AI-generated personas can shape perception.

PR strategies now focus on influence mapping rather than media lists. This involves identifying nodes of influence across networks—those who shape opinion within their communities, regardless of follower count.

Sometimes, the most influential voice in a product launch isn’t a journalist or celebrity—it’s a Reddit moderator, a Discord admin, or a niche podcast host.

This decentralization means PR must:

Think in networks, not hierarchies.

Build long-term relationships, not one-off placements.

Empower employees and customers to share their stories.

Measurement Has (Finally) Matured

One of the most persistent criticisms of PR has been its vagueness when it comes to ROI. In 2025, that critique has largely been addressed—thanks to integrated dashboards, AI-powered attribution models, and advanced analytics.

PR success is now measured through:

Brand sentiment and trust scores.

Engagement-to-conversion metrics on owned content.

on owned content. Media quality indexes (not just quantity or AVEs).

(not just quantity or AVEs). Share of voice across platforms and narratives.

across platforms and narratives. Crisis response time and impact mitigation.

PR is no longer the “soft” discipline—it is a measurable, accountable business function.

The Human Element Remains

Despite all the technology, the essence of PR remains profoundly human. Trust, empathy, storytelling, and cultural understanding are still irreplaceable. You can’t automate compassion. You can’t outsource authenticity. And no AI can replicate the nuanced judgment of an experienced communicator navigating a reputational minefield.

In fact, as technology becomes more dominant, the need for human-centered communication becomes more urgent. People don’t want brands to sound like bots—they want them to sound like people. Real. Honest. Fallible.

So, What Is PR in 2025?

Public Relations in 2025 is a strategic, tech-augmented, values-driven discipline that manages not just publicity—but perception, trust and relationships. It is at the intersection of communication, technology, psychology, and ethics.

PR is:

A crisis shield and a trust builder.

A storyteller and a data analyst.

A cultural interpreter and an ethical guide.

A driver of influence, not just awareness.

A partner in leadership—not an afterthought.

In a world overloaded with noise, PR creates signal. In a world flooded with content, PR fosters connection. In a world where trust is fragile and fleeting, PR makes it durable.

And as we look toward the future, one thing is clear: the best PR professionals won't be those who just “manage the message”—they’ll be the ones who shape the truth, live the values and earn the trust. Every. Single. Day.

***

Ronn Torossian is the founder of 5WPR.