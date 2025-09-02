Jeff Levey

Jeff Levey, who was executive director at Ernst & Young’s Washington Council, has joined Avoq as a senior advisor on its government relations team.

He has advised companies on federal and international tax policy issues, and advocated for clients before Congress, IRS, Treasury and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

His expertise spans U.S. and global tax reform, international corporate taxation, financial services policy and regulatory engagement.

Prior to his 16 years at EY, Levey spent more than a dozen years as head of global tax policy at Citibank.

Avoq managing partner Steve Elmendorf expects Levey’s insights and experience to help clients navigate the fast-changing policy landscape.

“His ability to anticipate policy developments and lead successful advocacy efforts will strengthen our government relations practice while deepening the counsel we provide,” he said.

Avoq, which has more than 200 employees, is a portfolio company of Coral Tree Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm.