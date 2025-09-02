Emily Spence

Vice Media Group brings on Emily Spence as CCO. Spencer was most recently founder and CEO of Spence Collective, a consultancy that worked with entertainment clients. She was previously CCO at diversified global entertainment company MRC, where she oversaw the development and execution of communications strategies for the company and its portfolio of businesses, which include Billboard, The Hollywood Reporterand Dick Clark Productions. At Vice, Spence will lead corporate and executive communications, internal communications, media relations, brand and marketing communications, in addition to serving as the company’s official spokesperson. “Emily is one of the most talented communicators I’ve had the pleasure of working with and I’m excited to have her join Vice at this moment of growth,” Vice CEO Adam Slotsky told Variety.

EJ Kim

FleishmanHillard appoints EJ Kim as global managing director of TRUE Global Intelligence, its global research, analytics and intelligence consultancy. Kim joins FleishmanHillard from Weber Shandwick where was an EVP as well as head of Nexus, its analytics and innovation unit. She previously co-founded NNABI, a science-backed wellness brand focused on perimenopause care. "EJ's appointment reinforces our commitment to have intelligence sit at the center of how we work and deliver value for clients," said FleishmanHillard president and CEO J.J. Carter. “With EJ's leadership, TRUE Global Intelligence will power our ambition to help clients navigate complexity, seize opportunity, anticipate change and achieve results that matter."

Lia Davis

CoreWeave, an AI cloud-computing company, brings on Lia Davis as VP and head of global communications. Davis was previously VP, global communications at IT services company Kyndryl. Before that, she served in a range of executive communications positions at IBM. Her work spans Al, cloud, quantum and blockchain, especially where those technologies intersect with regulated industries such as government, financial services and health care. At CoreWeave, Davis will be charged with establishing and leading the company’s global communications discipline/. “She is known as a builder with a bias for action, and her approach to communications is equal parts strategic, gritty and clear-eyed,” said CoreWeave CMO Jean English.