Berk Communications, a unit of MikeWorldWide, lands production studio Box to Box Films. Berk will lead a comprehensive PR program to strengthen the company's visibility across entertainment, sports, business, trade, lifestyle and consumer media. The partnership will also focus on executive visibility for co-founders James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin. Back to Box’s portfolio includes projects with Simon Cowell, Olympic champion Noah Lyles, and a recently launched new series with college football's Southeastern Conference. "Berk Communications understands how to translate momentum into relevance and that's exactly what we need as we take on bigger stories and more ambitious platforms," said Gay-Rees.

Wunderlich Kaplan Communications is appointed agency of record for The Gale Miami Hotel & Residences, which opened in 2024. WKC will drive communications strategy for the property, with an emphasis on it as a destination that brings international travelers together with Miami’s creative and cultural energy. Close to the Kaseya Center, PortMiami, Brickell and Miami’s arts and entertainment districts, The Gale features the Gale Swim Club, a rooftop pool deck and bar with sweeping views of Biscayne Bay; and Gale Wellness, a full-floor spa and fitness retreat.

MaGO PR signs on as agency of record for the American Friends Service Committee, a Quaker organization advancing peace and justice. The agency will lead a four-month, bilingual PR and PSA campaign titled “Immigrants Make Our Communities Stronger.” The campaign will feature Hispanic voices from media and entertainment, centering on personal stories, cultural pride and community contributions. Launching during Hispanic Heritage Month, the initiative will consist of a bilingual public service announcement, celebrity ambassador outreach, national and local press engagement, and social storytelling. “Immigrants are the backbone of America’s economy, culture, and communities,” said AFSC chief marketing & communciatons officer Brian Minter. “This campaign lifts that reality by putting immigrant dignity front and center and inviting the nation to recognize the people behind the headlines.”