Slowey McManus, a Boston-based PR firm, and Olmstead Williams Communications in Los Angeles form a strategic partnership. The partnership will provide clients with expanded reach across healthcare, technology, energy, finance, cleantech and higher education. It will also result in time zone advantages for around-the-clock client services. Services offered by the two firms include crisis communications and reputation management; media and executive presentation training; digital marketing and online advocacy; trade show and event strategy; and executive communications and speechwriting. “The partnership establishes a powerful firm with a national presence and deep capabilities across digital and traditional communications,” noted Jim McManus, Principal Partner at Slowey McManus.

Mower, an employee-owned marketing, advertising and PR agency, is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council. WBENC certification validates that a business is majority-owned, controlled, operated and managed by a woman or women. WBENC certification is accepted by thousands of corporations as well as many states, cities and government entities. “WBENC certification affirms our longstanding commitment to a culture of belonging, validates the agency’s financial and operational excellence, and reflects our focus on differentiation that benefits our clients and our people,” said Mower president and CEO Stephanie Crockett.

Accenture acquires UK-based MomentumABM, a growth consultancy that advances account-based marketing strategies. Founded in 2011, MomentumABM provides B2B marketing advisory services across the full marketing ecosystem—from customer growth strategy development and operating model design to capability building and program execution. MomentumABM will join Accenture Song, the company’s tech-powered creative group. The acquisition is intended to help Accenture Song better serve enterprise clients seeking to reinvent their approach through integrated customer-centric growth strategies; connected sales and service models; and AI-powered personalization. “With the acquisition of MomentumABM, Accenture Song continues its commitment to help B2B marketing leaders accelerate customer growth and reinvent the future of marketing,” said Accenture Song lead for the UK Sohel Aziz.