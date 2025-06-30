James Williams

James Williams, who was commissioner of Virginia’s Dept. of Social Services, has joined BGR Group as a senior VP.

He will work with clients in BGR’s state & local advocacy group, as well as its health & life sciences practices.

As commissioner, Williams was in charge of 14K employees and an annual $2.6B budget.

Earlier, he served as chief deputy secretary of health & human resources. and chief transformation officer for behavioral health. In that post, he carried out Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin’s reforms to Medicaid and the state’s public health infrastructure.

Williams worked in the first Trump administration as special assistant to the president for domestic policy. He handled issues related to healthcare affordability, drug pricing, rural telehealth access and pandemic response.