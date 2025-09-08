Roger Nyhus

Roger Nyhus is returning to the strategic communications arena via the launch of AMBO Strategy with offices in Seattle and DC.

He had run Nyhus Communications in Seattle until merging it with Spokane-based DH in 2022.

Joe Biden named Nyhus US ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean in 2023, a post he held until this year.

In US diplomatic speak, AMBO is short for “ambassador” or “chief of mission.”

The firm will specialize in crisis/reputation, leadership transitions, complex deals and geopolitics.

It will take only a select number of clients to ensure focus, deep connections and trusted relationships. Nyhus will personally oversee and engage each client.

He also is forging the AMBO Network of US, Canadian, UK and European ambassadors to advise CEOs on strategies at the intersection of business and diplomacy.

“AMBO will mobilize our worldwide network of business and policy leaders—including former ambassadors and CEOs—harnessing their deep experience and powerful connections to deliver unmatched value for our CEOs and their organizations,” said Nyhus.

During his career, Nyhus served as the communications director for Washington Governor Gary Locke, senior advocacy officer for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and communications director for Seattle Mayor Paul Schell.