Ken Makovsky

Makovsky + Company chairman and CEO Ken Makovsky will receive the Page Distinguished Service Award during the Page Annual Conference on Sept. 28. The award is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to the profession and a commitment to advancing the role of corporate communication in business and society. Makovsky was a co-founder of IPREX in 1983, and at his own firm, he pioneered the Quality Commitment Program, a client- and employee-listening system that was widely recognized across the industry. “Ken has consistently exemplified the Page Principles in both his personal and professional life. From building one of the world’s leading independent PR networks to guiding IPR’s growth, he has advanced the influence and professionalism of our field,” said Institute for Public Relation CEO Emeritus Frank Ovaitt, who nominated Makovsky.

Ripley PR, which works with clients in the franchising and home service industries, is recognized as a top franchise supplier by Franchise Business Review, winning a bronze award in FBR’s 2025 Employee Satisfaction Awards. Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that specializes in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducted surveys of more than 11,000 corporate franchise employees, franchise supplier employees and franchise owners’ employees across North America to determine their levels of engagement. “Franchising is in our DNA at Ripley PR, and we couldn’t be more excited to be the only PR agency honored in this year’s Employee Satisfaction Awards,” said Ripley PR founder and CEO Heather Ripley.