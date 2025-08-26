Rubenstein Public Relations is engaged to develop and execute a comprehensive public relations campaign for Kai.ai, a provider of AI-supported mental healthcare with professional human oversight. The campaign will focus on increasing brand awareness among key audiences, such as healthcare professionals, academic institutions and insurance providers, while showcasing Kai.ai’s positioning at the forefront of the hybrid mental health model. “Their deep understanding of our industry and expertise in media relations enable us to reach more people who can benefit from our mental health AI platform and share our vision for providing much-needed mental health services with AI only applied with oversight of human competence and compassion,” said Kai.ai co-founder and CEO Alex Frankel.

Jack Taylor is named PR agency of record for Happy Head, a wellness company specializing in hair preservation and restoration. The agency will lead all communication efforts for the brand, including media relations, thought leadership, and brand collaborations, with the aim of shifting cultural narratives around hair loss and establishing Happy Head as the go-to destination for hair health solutions. Happy Head’s portfolio ranges from custom-compounded prescription topicals with high-strength minoxidil, finasteride, and dutasteride, to innovative oral treatments. “Partnering with Jack Taylor allows us to broaden awareness, shift perceptions through education, and help individuals take control of their hair wellness,” said Happy Head co-founder and CEO Benjamin Katz.

LDPR is appointed agency of record for the Alila Mayakoba, a property opening in early 2026 on Mexico’s Riviera Maya. The agency will be handling all US media/influencer relations for the resort. Alila Mayakoba marks the debut of the Alila brand in Latin America and the Caribbean. Part of Hyatt since 2018, Alila also has properties in Indonesia, the U.S., India, Oman, Malaysia, China and the Maldives. The new hotel will feature 182 guestrooms, suites and villas. New York-headquartered LDPR also has staff in Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago.