Florence Quinn

Interluxe Group, luxury experiential shop, and North & Warren digital-first media agency, have acquired Quinn, the strategic communications agency that services upscale brands.

The combined operation brings together proprietary audience data with strategy, experiential, communications, media and digital marketing capabilities.

Florence Quinn launched her shop in 1989. Its offices in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and London handle clients such as Mandarin Oriental, Beverly Hills Conference & Visitors Bureau, Fraser Yachts, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“I saw this opportunity as our ‘what’s next,'” she told O’Dwyer’s. “It’s a chance to be part of a new, luxury marketing platform with more services and solutions to offer to our wonderful, existing clients as well as access to other upscale brands.”

N&W and Interluxe merged in February in a deal facilitated via an equity investment from Mountaingate Capital. Co-founders Nick Van Sicklen and Matt Carroll remain co-CEOs of N&W, while Interluxe founder/CEO Emma Gwyther continues in her role. The firms counsel clients such as such as Rolex, Prada, Rolls-Royce, Cartier, Four Seasons, Dior, Maserati and American Express.

Quinn said she felt a good “fit” with the leadership of N&W and Interluxe. “They are like us—marketing people who love what they do and care about each other and their teams. They have been great partners throughout this process.”

Quinn noted her firm is now part of a growing luxury organization with more than 150 people to help, support, work with and befriend. “More customers for our Quinn sweatshirts,” she said.