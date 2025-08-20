Australia’s Computershare Group has launched a US investor engagement unit, according to a report in Reuters.

Aaron Bertinetti, a veteran of JPMorgan Chase and Glass, Lewis & Co. proxy advisory shop, will lead the new business push.

At the bank, Bertinetti was managing director for investor relations & ESG in a four-year stint in New York.

The University of Sydney grad spent a dozen years in GL&C's San Francisco office as senior VP-research & engagement.

Computershare’s engagement arm will track who is buying and selling a company’s shares and offer investor relations services from its Georgeson Advisory unit.