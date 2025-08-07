Kenneth Weinstein

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison has named Kenneth Weinstein, former head of the conservative Hudson Institute, as ombudsman for CBS News.

His installation was part of a settlement with the Federal Communications Commission over its investigation into alleged liberal bias at CBS.

That probe centered on “60 Minutes” editing of an interview with Kamala Harris during the presidential election.

CBS denied any wrongdoing but agreed to fork over $16M and run $20M in MAGA public service spots, which paved the way for the FCC to okay Skydance’s agreement of its parent Paramount.

Weinstein will report to Jeff Shell, president of Paramount.

The company said Weinstein will be “an independent, internal advocate for journalistic integrity and transparency, reviewing concerns raised by employees and viewers, addressing questions about news coverage, and upholding the organization’s long-standing commitment to accuracy and accountability.”

In his statement, Shell said “Ken brings not only a wealth of advisory experience in media and beyond but also a calm, measured perspective that makes him exceptionally well-suited to serve as our ombudsman.”

Complaints about CBS’ coverage will go to Weinstein, who will decide whether to send them to Shell and chair of TV media George Cheeks.

They will determine whether to forward them to president, Tom Cibrowski, “who will recommend and implement any necessary action steps.”