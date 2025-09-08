Julia Phelps

Paramount Global chief communications and corporate marketing officer Julia Phelps is joining FGS Global as its first CMO and head of transformation.

Phelps oversaw communications for the 2019 merger between CBS and Viacom, where she had held a range of executive communications positions since the 2006 Viacom/CBS merger.

She also led the communications efforts for the merged company’s rebrand to Paramount Global and the launch of Paramount+, the company’s streaming service.

She was previously EVP of communications for Viacom International Media Networks, overseeing communications teams supporting 180 countries and territories worldwide.

At FGS, Phelps will work to expand the firm’s market position worldwide, sharpening its marketing initiatives and brand identity. She will also partner with leaders to foster cross-functional collaboration and ensure FGS’s network of clients have seamless access to all of its capabilities.

“Her ability to lead change at scale and deliver impactful marketing strategies will be invaluable as we accelerate our growth and strengthen our reputation,” said FGS Global CEO Alex Geiser.

KKR owns FGS.