Ballard Partners has landed Breitling, the Swiss luxury watchmaker, for guidance related to trade and tariffs.

President Donald Trump has slapped a 39 percent tariff on Switzerland’s imports to the US. That levy is more than twice the 15 percent tariff that Trump placed on European Union imports of autos and auto parts, pharmaceuticals and semiconductors.

Trump appeared at the US Open men’s singles championship on Sept 7 as a guest of Switzerland-based Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour.

Brian Ballard, a key Trump fundraiser, and Hunter Morgen, a special advisor to the president in Trump’s first administration, handle the Breitling business.

Leon Breitling founded the watchmaker in 1884. It is the “official timepiece partner of the National Football League." Cost of New York Giants edition Breitling watches range from $4,400 to $9,200.