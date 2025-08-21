Narrative Strategies is opening an office in New York. The Washington, DC-based firm set up shop in West Palm Beach, FL last year. Caleb Barnhart and Graham Newhall have been hired as managing directors to head the new office. Barnhart was most recently an SVP at Sloane & Company and has also served as a director at Weber Shandwick. Newhall has led communications and messaging strategy for leading cryptocurrency advocacy organizations and advised on the national communications strategy for grassroots coalition Swing Left. “Caleb’s expertise in financial communications and crisis management, combined with Graham’s background in public affairs and AI search, give added dimension and depth to Narrative’s senior leadership team,” said Narrative Strategies CEO and founding partner Ken Spain. “Expanding our geographic footprint in New York is the next logical step as we continue our growth trajectory.”

Deerfield Group, an agency working with healthcare and life sciences clients, announces an evolved brand identity that brings Triple Threat Communications, which it acquired in July, under the unified Deerfield brand. Triple Threat owner Tim Frank will now serve as Deerfield’s first chief commercial officer, helping to shape new offerings while continuing to lead key accounts across the agency. “By combining TTC’s kinetic creative DNA with our extensive strategic expertise and tactical execution, we’re not only expanding our services, but we’re unleashing brand potential at every stage of a company’s lifecycle and commercialization journey,” said Deerfield CEO Frank Burrell.

DBC, which focuses on clients in the advertising, marketing and insights industries, launches DBC AI Optimization, a Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) offering. The new solution focuses on helping companies ensure that their PR and content strategies are optimized for visibility in generative AI outputs across such platforms as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and other large language models. DBC AI Optimization includes an AI Search Audit, which analyzes how a brand currently appears (or doesn’t) across generative search tools; website enhancement; and off-site support. “DBC AI Optimization will ensure our clients show up where decisions are being made in real-time conversations powered by AI,” said DBC president Bill Daddi.

5WPR expands the range of its influencer marketing capabilities. In addition to such services as talent identification, partnership management, content development and campaign execution, the agency’s proprietary process now includes influencer vetting, contract negotiation, legal compliance, and ROI-driven reporting. "Influencer marketing is no longer a one-size-fits-all tactic. It's a critical brand-building tool that must be rooted in strategy and aligned with cultural nuance, platform shifts, and measurable outcomes," said 5WPR managing partner and EVP, CPG & lifestyle Leigh Ann Ambrosi.