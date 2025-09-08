Steve Lang

Steve Lang, who has more than 30 years of diplomatic experience in the technology and telecommunications policy sectors, has signed on as a senior advisor to Crest Hill Advisors.

He has been stationed in Japan, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Mexico and Cuba. Lang helped lead the State Dept.’s formation of the bureau of cyberspace and digital policy

The Senate confirmed Lang as US coordinator of international communications and information policy with the rank of ambassador on May 14, 2014.

In that post, he led US delegations to the World Radiocommunications Conference and International Telecommunication Union. He held the job until July 25, 2025.

Crest Hill managing partner Scott Blake Harris noted that Lang has experience at the intersection of diplomacy, technology and international policy.

“His leadership on complex global issues, from secure telecommunications to digital regulatory frameworks, gives him unique insight into the opportunities and challenges facing tech and telecom sectors today,” he said.

Crest Hill focuses on technology, telecommunications and energy issues, with a focus on spectrum, space, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud policy and energy development.