Firecracker PR is selected to represent Grew Solar at the RE+ 25 show in Las Vegas. Firecracker will assist in pre-show media outreach and post-show thought leadership activities. RE+ 25, now in its 21st year, is the largest clean energy event in North America, bringing together clean technology manufacturers, project developers, energy consultants, electric companies and other innovators across the energy ecosystem. Grew Solar, which was founded in 2022, is an Indian manufacturer of innovative solar solutions.

Warschawski signs on as agency partner for Tide Realty Capital, a privately owned real estate investment management and advisory firm. The agency’s scope of work will include PR, social media, design, branding and thought leadership. Baltimore-headquartered TRC focuses on transformative ground-up development and value-add repositioning projects across the country. It leverages the potential in underutilized properties, particularly within commercial, retail, and mixed-use assets, with a focus on emerging submarkets and community revitalization opportunities. “We look forward to working with them to help elevate their brand and support the community engagement work that is an important focus for all their investments,” said Warschawski COO Shana Harris. Warschawski has offices in New York, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Dallas and Miami.

Trip Whisperer Agency is retained to work on the launch of hospitality marketer Veridian, a spin-off from digital agency Acronym. Trip Whisperer will lead media relations, thought leadership, and event strategy to introduce the Veridian name and its leadership. Trip Whisperer founder Jessica Parker has worked Veridian leadership over more than a decade. “Jessica’s hospitality focus and ability to speak both from a business and technology perspective makes her the ideal collaborator in getting the message out,” said Veridian president Norma Berry.