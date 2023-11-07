InnoVision Marketing Group, a San Diego-based agency, is named AOR for the inaugural Native American Heritage Festival, an event organized by the Native Youth Foundation to celebrate tribal communities and native culture across Southern California.

InnoVision will collaborate with leaders at the Native Youth Foundation to refine the festival’s branding as a youth-centered, immersive cultural experience. Its scope of work will include creative development, copywriting, website management, organic social media management and public relations.

Taking place on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Grape Day Park in Escondido, the Native American Heritage Festival will feature live music, powwow and hip-hop dancers, bird singing, fashion, food vendors and storytelling.

Established in 2019, the Native Youth Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in San Diego County dedicated to promoting the mental, physical and spiritual well-being of Indigenous youth. It offers free workshops and sports programs intended to empower Native youth by fostering community, empowerment and cultural pride.

“The Native American Heritage Festival is all about inspiring and empowering the next generation,” said Keith Vasquez, vice president of events at Native Youth Foundation. “At the heart of every community is its youth, and we want the Native American Heritage Festival to inspire them and demonstrate how Native youth arean essential part of the community, and by coming together, we can build a better and brighter future.”