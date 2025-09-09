Brian Besanceney

AI risk intelligence company Alethea brings on former Boeing chief communications officer Brian Besanceney as principal advisor.

Before joining Boeing, Besanceney was SVP and CCO at Walmart. He has also served as SVP, public affairs at The Walt Disney Company and held key public affairs in the White House during the George W Bush administration. He also served as communications director for former Representative (and later Senator) Rob Portman.

At Alethea, which leverages a multi-channel AI platform to detect disinformation narratives across the internet, Besanceney will provide strategic counsel to the company’s leadership as it scales its technology, expands its communications mitigation services, and strengthens its partnerships.

“Brian brings unparalleled expertise in communications, reputation management, and navigating complex operational environments at the highest levels of the private sector and government,” said Alethea founder and CEO Lisa Kaplan.