Public Policy Holding Company reports 1H revenue rose 23.6 percent to $87.9M and net income jumped 19.9 percent to $15.6M.

Organic revenues rose 7.6 percent, sparked by a rebound in the PA and corporate communications sectors following the conclusion of the US elections.

The acquisition of Texas-based Trailrunner International, which is headquartered in the world's No. 8 economy, bolstered PPHC’s crisis and reputation management, financial and legal communication. Those capabilities provide new revenue streams via referrals and joint ventures with other PPHC companies.

“PPHC is now firmly established as a leading global strategic communications company and we are well placed to deliver continued growth in line with our stated strategy,” said CEO Stewart Hall.

The company will continue to record meaningful results to shareholders because of strong momentum across its service lines and a robust pipeline of potential acquisition opportunities, he added.

PPHC, which is traded on the London Stock Exchange, has slated a shareholder meeting on Sept. 29 to facilitate its listing on the NASDAQ market. The US posting will broaden its access to capital markets and enhance shareholder liquidity.

In addition to Trailrunner, PPHC owns Seven Letter, Crossroad Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, O’Neill & Assocs., Concordant, Pine Cove Strategies, MultiState Assocs., Alpine Group Partners and KP Public Affairs.